I AM heartily sick of the phrase "encourage walking and cycling" in the trite letters churned out regarding closing the town centre to vehicles.
Also, the nightmare of Bishopthorpe Road being one way and reducing the flexibility regarding choosing a route to the hospital (used all too frequently these days) from other parts of York, sometimes via the Groves, not a recent route!
We all understand the need to rationalise travel and defend the planet's very existence but in churning out this phrase repeatedly it fills many with consternation.
There are thousands of people who fall between the disabled and those physically fit and confident enough for both forms of motion!
Kindly get off your metaphorical high horses and be more thoughtful, empathetic and take time to consult and listen properly, before you cyclists and walkers are asked to 'jog on' in no uncertain terms.
Name and address supplied
