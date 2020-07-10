ONCE again The Press in the front page article (Bike rider jailed over hit-and-run, July 10) highlights the danger of the use of mobile phones while on the move.
Tragically the schoolgirl was so engrossed in the phone that she'd not observed the motorcycle. I hope she makes a full recovery from the accident.
Recently, Tokyo in Japan has banned the use of mobile phones being used on the major footpaths in the city centre simply because of the numerous incidents of people injuring themselves and others because of the lack of spatial awareness while using mobiles.
I recently witnessed a young mother so engrossed in the phone that she pushed her child in a pram of the footpath and into moving traffic.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,York
