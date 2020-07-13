I HAVE noticed a large number of freshly painted disabled parking places appear in the St John's Street car park.
Talking to a taxi driver parked in one of the places he explained to me that the York council were hoping to encourage disabled drivers to park and use the "free taxi service" to journey into town.
What a fantastic idea. I hope it will clear the pedestrian streets of parked vehicles.
I'm not sure how they're going to clear the streets of the cycling, perhaps by offering a croggy into town.
D M Deamer
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate, York
