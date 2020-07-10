MEET Solo, a barn owl chick who has been capturing the hearts of visitors to an East Yorkshire art gallery.
Solo was the only one out of a clutch of three barn owl eggs to hatch this year at a nest in the garden of wildlife artist Robert Fuller in Thixendale.
Her lonesome life, filmed by cameras hidden in her nest, is being broadcast onto live screens in the gallery.
Visitors really enjoy their glimpse into a secret world and are astonished at how the adults dote on the chick, carefully feeding and grooming her, said Robert.
The gallery is open by appointment. To book a visit, phone 01759 368355 or visit www.robertefuller.com.