AN INVESTIGATION is underway into what caused a blaze at a house in a village near York last night.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service received a call about the house fire in Kexby at around 11.50pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the service said the fire initially started in an upstairs bedroom and spread to the rest of the house.
The service sent two fire engines from Pocklington Fire Station and two from Market Weighton Fire Station.
Aerial ladder vehicles also attended from Huntington Fire Station in York and Calvert Lane Fire Station in Hull.
The spokesperson added: "There were was no-one in the property and no-one had to evacuate. Our officers are still investigating the cause."
