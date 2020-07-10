POLICE are extremely concerned for the welfare of 66-year-old who havs gone missing from home in North Yorkshire.
Monica Webber from Harrogate was last seen in the Dragon Parade area of Harrogate at 6pm on Thursday, July 9. She was believed to be walking in the direction of East Parade and Mowbray Square.
She was last seen wearing a maroon, waterproof top with a hood, black trousers and black shoes. Monica walks quite slowly and as it was raining at the time, she may have been walking with her hood up.
She is described as white, around 5’3” with a slight build and short grey hair and wearing glasses.
Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate Monica is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police and quote reference 12200116795.
