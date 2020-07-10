RSPCA officers are looking to speak to a man after a cat was mauled to death by a dog in the street in North Yorkshire.
The animal welfare charity has launched an investigation after the incident at approximately 1am on Sunday (5 July) near Thornaby Road, Thornaby, North Yorkshire.
RSPCA deputy chief inspector Emma Stainthorpe, who is investigating, said: “We have video footage* showing a dog mauling a cat in the street and there is a man close by who clearly saw what happened. It’s absolutely shocking.
“A local person who heard the commotion managed to get some video footage and reported it to us.”
It’s not clear whether the dog killed the cat but some reports suggest that, when the dog left the cat was then strangled using a chain lead which was found around the cat’s neck.
We believe the cat - an unneutered male - may belong to a local family and is called Fidget.
“Sadly, Fidget was deceased when he was found by locals so I collected his body and have now launched an investigation,” Emma added.
“I’m appealing to anyone who heard or saw the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning or anyone who recognises the man or dog in the footage to contact us on our appeal line on 0300 123 8018. All calls will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”
