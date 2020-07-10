MORE patients have been sent home from York and Scarborough hospitals to continue their recovery after being treated for coronavirus, taking the total number now discharged to 545.
A spokeswoman for York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust revealed the figure but was unable to say how many Covid-19 patients were still being treated and how many of these were in intensive care.
She said: "We don’t provide inpatient figures as it’s a constantly changing."
She said there had been 214 reported deaths across the Trust of patients who tested positive for coronavirus, and the last death was recorded at the trust almost three weeks ago, on June 20.