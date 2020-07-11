NIKKI BOWLING has a day out close to home - Moorlands at Skelton

MOORLANDS, just off Wigginton Road, has always been special to me. It holds so many memories of taking our daughter there when she was little.

I remember going there on snowy days and pulling her along the tracks in her sledge, and her getting out, knee deep in drifts by the snow-covered trees for a photo.

I remember taking her in spring and seeing the new shoots of life all around, and the beautiful rhododendrons at their absolute best at the end of May.

Summer is just as beautiful, and we always hoped to see a woodpecker among the tall trees. But we only ever heard them.

Autumn again is stunning, as the trees change their colour and we looked for conkers and acorns. We'd collect beautifully coloured leaves from the ground to make a collage at home later.

Stunning colourful displays at Moorlands

Moorlands is beautiful in all seasons. And for me it reminds me of such happy times with my daughter when she was young. We still go now, but it’s not the same trying to persuade an 11 year old at that a walk in a woodland is a beautiful thing!

Moorlands has an extra special meaning to me. My late dad’s memorial bench is there. In the middle of the Acer Glade. And every time I go, I remember special times with him, my mum, me and my daughter when she was young. And I sit on his seat and take in the beauty of all that is around me, and I remember my lovely dad.

Find out more about visiting Moorlands at ywt.org.uk/nature-reserves/moorlands-nature-reserve

Nikki Bowling is a professional photographer in York (nikkibowling.com)