EVERY Kinda People by Robert Palmer will be covered by an 80 piece BBC orchestra after it was chosen as the ‘anthem of North Yorkshire’.
Over the past week hundreds of nominations have flooded in to BBC Radio York.
The final winner, chosen by breakfast presenter Georgey Spanswick from listener song nominations, will now be covered by the BBC Philharmonic, which has been playing and broadcasting concerts in the North for nearly 100 years.
Growing up in Scarborough, Robert Palmer broke in to the US Top 40 charts with Every Kinda People claiming the number 16 spot in 1978. Influenced by Caribbean rock, the song has been covered eight times by artists all over the world.
The 80-piece orchestra has just two weeks to adapt and perform the song, with each musician recording their part in their own home because of coronavirus restrictions.
The song will be played on the breakfast show on July 31 and will then be added to the Great Northern Playlist on BBC Sounds, a mixtape made-up of one tune from each of the North’s 10 BBC Local Radio. Each track on the playlist has been covered by the BBC Philharmonic.