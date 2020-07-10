THE mother of a York girl who was hit by a motorbike says she thanks her lucky stars she is alive - and believes 'somebody was looking over' her daughter.

The mother was speaking to The Press after the motorcyclist, who rode off after the accident, was jailed for two years and ten months.

She said she was pleased he had been imprisoned, although she would have liked him to get a bigger sentence.

“I feel as though a weight has been lifted off my shoulders now and we can get on with our lives,” she said. “It’s been soul destroying.

“I would like to thank the police for everything they have done to support us over the past year. It’s been amazing.”

She said her daughter had 'unpredictable balance' and could still be unsteady on her feet sometimes.

"She suffers with her memory since the accident and tires very easily," she said.

"But I thank my lucky stars that she is alive. I do believe there was definitely somebody looking over her.

"I am immensely proud of her with what she has had to go through, deal with and overcome. The strength she has shown has been amazing."