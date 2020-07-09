ONE of York's biggest gyms says it is getting ready to reopen after the Government announced that gyms, pools and sports facilities can open their doors again from July 25.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also said today that outdoor pools and performances can resume from Saturday, and beauticians, nail salons and tattooists can reopen from Monday.
David Lloyd York, of Hull Road, said it was working hard to get ready to reopen and couldn't wait to welcome its members back.
"The safety of our team members and members is our number one priority, but while things will look a little different, our clubs will continue to provide a premium health and fitness experience," it said.
"We will be incorporating extensive cleaning protocols and social distancing practices throughout our clubs."
It said key measures included limiting the number of members in certain areas of the club, locating hand sanitiser stations in reception and throughout the club and using a 'viricidal disinfectant cleaning solution, proven to kill enveloped virus’s within 60 seconds.'
"We will have a concierge to greet members, ask them to sanitise their hands and help them to become familiar with their new-look club." It said it was also installing thermal imaging camera technology in some of its clubs.