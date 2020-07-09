THE latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that there has been one more case of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours.
The figures show that the total number of cases for the City of York Council now stands at 903, compared to 902 yesterday.
There have been no further cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area as the total remains at 2,521. However, a further three cases have been recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire area, taking the total there to 1,642.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 287,621, with 44,602 of these sadly resulting in a death.