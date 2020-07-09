THE rate of coronavirus infection in York has risen slightly in the past week - according to Public Health England figures.
But it remains lower than many other parts of the country.
According to the latest figures, the rate of positive Covid-19 tests in York is 3.3 per 100,000 people tested.
The rate was 1.9 per 100,000 in the previous week.
By comparison, the latest infection rate in Leicester is 116 per 100,000 people tested.
The data is based on both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 testing sources - and the latest figures related to tests carried out between June 29 and July 5 - before pubs, restaurants and cafes were allowed to reopen.