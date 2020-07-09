THE latest figures confirm that there has been no further coronavirus related deaths recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation trust.
The figures from NHS England show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further two deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 22 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,991.
Patients were aged between 53 and 94 years old. One patient, aged 77 years old, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.