HERE are more of York's little rays of sunshine - our latest lockdown babies!

We asked readers to send in photos of their new arrivals since lockdown and we've had a great response.

Thanks to everyone who has sent us photos.

Now meet more of York's newest arrivals...

Layla-Jade Watts

Layla-Jade Watts was born on June 10 at York Hospital weighing 6lb 4oz. Parents Laura Wade and Tom Watts, of Huntington, York, said: "She was born via planned c-section. Big thanks to the staff working in this pandemic."

Phoebe Florence Nellis

Phoebe Florence Nellis, born on March 12 at York Hospital at 7lbs 1oz. Parents are Becca and Toby Nellis of Huntington. Becca said; "I really expected Phoebe to come late so we're glad she came just on time to meet some family before the start of lockdown!"

Melody Charlotte Forsyth

Melody Charlotte Forsyth born on March 24 at York Hospital, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Emma and James Forsyth of Clifton, York. Emma said: "I was induced late on Mother's Day and gave birth a couple of days later. The staff at York Hospital were amazing."

Rose Alice Richardson

Rose Alice Richardson born on May 25 at York Hospital weighing 7lb 7oz. Parents Tom and Tasmin Richardson of Bishopthorpe, York, said: "Our beautiful lockdown baby Rose was born after a tricky pregnancy and long induction. The midwives at York Hospital were incredible."

Jesse Beau Hughie Lister

Jesse Beau Hughie Lister was born on April 3 at York Hospital weighing 8 lbs 1 oz. Parents Laura and Oliver Lister of Poppleton said: "Jesse was born by c-section at week 39. It was the day nurses had to start wearing PPE so we went to theatre and all was normal and we came back from theatre and all the midwives were in masks! However, all was calm and the staff were just amazing throughout. We can’t thank them enough! Olly was allowed to stay for one hour after the birth and then not allowed back until he came to collect us at the door two days later, when we got to introduce Jesse to his big sister Ava-Rose!"