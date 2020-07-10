WHY should anyone be surprised if dentists raise an additional charge to cover the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Of course these additional charges only apply if you are a private patient. If, like me, you have faith in a NHS dentist, then no additional charge is raised.
Its no use Mrs Scurfield complaining and expecting a “financial cap” to be imposed. By whom? This is the deregulated private sector and they can charge what they like.
The alternative is in her own hands. Register with a NHS dentist.
Bob Towner,
Hobgate, York
