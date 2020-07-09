A MUSIC ensemble which was formed in York has teamed up wit York Gin to hold a virtual concert later this month.
Eboracum Baroque, formed in 2012 by Chris Parsons at the University of York and the Royal College of Music, will perform the ‘Heroic Handel’ concert on July 18.
It will celebrate celebrating Handel’s music and the gin craze of his time.
This concert is the culmination of a series of virtual concerts from the ensemble, featuring repertoire for solo instrumentalists and singers, as well as a ‘Spotlight’ series focusing on different instruments from the ensemble.
As well as enjoying a unique performance, this is a chance to support young professional musicians in these uncertain times and help secure the future of Eboracum Baroque.
It will enable the group to continue offering high-quality, engaging musical experiences including concerts, recordings and education workshops.
York Gin will also perform for a segment of the concert, all about the ‘gin mania’ of the 18th century.
York Gin will have free delivery offers available on the night.
The concert will be performed live on the Eboracum Baroque YouTube and Facebook pages.