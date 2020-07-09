THERE has been a rise in reports of cold callers door knocking in York and Selby.
North Yorkshire Police is urging communities to be vigilant after a rise in reports of people knocking on doors with the premise of selling household items or simply asking for donations of money, claiming to be recently released from prison or undertaking an apprenticeship.
North Yorkshire Police Financial Abuse Safeguarding Officer, Andy Fox, said: “Cold calling or door-to-door selling is not an offence itself and there are many legitimate individuals who conduct business in this way but must have a ‘Pedlar’s Licence’ which is acquired from the local police force.
“Whether someone has a licence or not, remember you never have to open your door to them. Consider installing a door chain or peephole so that you can safely see who is outside, without having to open your door. If the behaviour of a doorstep caller ever makes you feel pressured or uncomfortable, ask them to leave and shut the door.
“If you’re approached in your garden, politely tell the individual that you are not interested and would like them to leave. You can report suspicious doorstep sellers to the police by calling 101 or to Trading Standards.”
