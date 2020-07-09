YORK is to get more than expected from the Government’s emergency funding to help cyclists and pedestrians in the city.

York Civic Trust and York Cycle Campaign, (YCC) have welcomed the new.s. Both supported the city council’s bid in the initial round of fund allocations.

A spokesman for the campaign said: “We’re delighted that the council have been awarded £193,000 from the first tranche of the fund, £20,000 more than the initial allocations indicated.

“This suggests that the Government favoured the proposals put forward in York’s bid.”

Professor Tony May, chairman of York Civic Trust’s Transport Advisory Group, said: “This is great news for the City and we welcome the opportunity to enhance cycling throughout York.

“We are proud to have played a part in the bidding process and look forward to supporting the Council in their bid for the next round of sustainable travel funding from the Government.

“York needs to grasp the opportunity now to fully embrace how we can become a pioneering City for cycling. ”

The Trust and YCC will now help the council bid for a potential £650,000 from the second set of hand-outs.

Members of the public can give their views on how the city’s streets can be made safer on an online interactive map on the Safe Streets York website.

Several of the projects in the initial bid help cyclists in and around the city centre including crossing the city centre bridges.

There are also measures in the Groves and on narrow carriageways, help in social distancing in shopping areas where pavements are narrow and improvements to Park & Cycle facilities on two Park & Ride sites.