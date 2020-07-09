A BMW has been destroyed by fire on the A64 near Malton.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said crews from Malton and Huntington responded to reports of a car on fire at High Hutton at 9.24 pm last night, and on arrival found the BMW well alight.
They extinguished the blaze with two hosereels. The cause of the fire could not be established.
Traffic Constable tweeted his thanks to fire crews for their assistance, adding: "The road is open, but there is some damage to the carriageway, so please take care when passing."
