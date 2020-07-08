HUMBERSIDE Police says it has seized weapons including a handgun, shotgun, air rifle, Tasers, PAVA spray, knuckle dusters and a machete in six weeks of its continuing Operation Galaxy.
A spokesperson said it had also made 696 arrests for various offences including drugs, robbery, burglary, sexual offences and theft , executed 148 warrants at properties across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire and seized millions of pounds worth of drugs including cocaine, heroin and cannabis.
Chief Superintendent Darren Downs, leading the operation, said: “Our teams are still out there, progressing investigations, making arrests and bringing charges and taking action against those that are causing the most harm to our communities."
