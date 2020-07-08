POLICE have issued this CCTV still of a man they want to speak to following a theft in Acomb, York.
North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened at Lidl in Thanet Road on May 25.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as it is believed they could have information which will help the investigation," said a spokesperson.
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 and ask for PC209 Lewis or email Kira.Lewis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting ref number 12200087032.
