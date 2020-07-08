A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to about a theft from a York supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened at Lidl in Thanet Road in Acomb on May 25.
A spokesman for the police said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as it is believed they could have information which will help the investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC209 Lewis or email Kira.Lewis@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12200087032 when passing on information.
