ANOTHER branch of Subway in York city centre which shut when the lockdown was imposed won't be reopening its doors.
The premises in Feasegate is now empty.
On June 20, The Press reported that the Subway in Clifford Street wouldn't be reopening and the premises was available to let to other businesses.
There are still other Subways available in York, including the one in Pavement.
A Subway spokesperson said: "We can confirm the Subway stores at Feasegate and Clifford Street have closed in due to their leases expiring. This was a planned closure as part of the business's strategic development programme and the franchise owner is actively looking for new locations within the area. Subway guests have the choice of the stores at 5 Odeon Buildings, Blossom Street, which is located within a half a mile of the former stores or at 26 Pavement, York.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment