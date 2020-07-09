THIS was the heart-stopping moment a large cruiser and smaller pleasure boat collided on the River Ouse.
Horrified witnesses watched on as the drama unfolded in York city centre on Saturday.
Jordan Johnson, who was on the riverside, recorded a video and said those in the smaller self-drive boat had a lucky escape.
He said: “People on the riverbank were screaming at the captain of the vessel to reverse. There was a brief minute when the boat was starting to sink and looked like it could flip.”
City Cruises, which runs the boats, said: “A self-drive boat collided with the River Prince.
“The captain took swift action by placing the larger vessel into reverse to give the distance between the two boats. Customers hiring self-drive boats are given a full briefing and set of instructions ahead of taking to the water and are advised to keep a distance from larger vessels. No injuries were reported.”