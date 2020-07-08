A MAJOR pubs chain has re-opened seven pubs in York.

Greene King has began the phased reopening of several of its managed pubs across York this week, after more than three months of closure.

Pubs including Ye Olde Starre Inn, Lendal Cellars and the Ainsty opened their doors first the first time on Monday to revelers who enjoyed their first pulled pint and pub grub since they were closed in March as a result of the Coronavirus lockdown.

As part of the reopening, all the pubs will follow a new set of Pub Safe promises, designed to protect the welfare of team members as well as ensure that customers can socialise safely. The Pub Safe scheme centres around hygiene and safety, underpinned with a series of practical measures the company has introduced.

Andy Wilson, managing director of destination food brands at Greene King, said: “After a long period of uncertainty for the industry, we’re delighted that we’re able to start reopening our doors from this week for customers up and down the country. We know how much the local pub means to the British people; they are more than just a building, they are at the very heart of their communities.

“Of course, customers will notice some differences when they return, but it’s important that alongside implementing these changes we maintain the very essence of the great British pub. We know how eager people are to return, and we ask that our customers enjoy their pub experience safely and following the guidance that we’ve put in place, which is there to protect both them and our team.”

The full list of reopen pubs are:

Ainsty (Boroughbridge Road, York)

Lendal Cellars (Lendal, York)

Ye Olde Starre Inn (Stonegate, York)

Golden Lion (Church Street, York)

Windmill Inn (Blossom Street, York)

Pear Tree Farm (Huntington)

Quakerwood (Acomb)

The remaining Greene King managed pubs will reopen in later phases, in line with Government guidance, on a date yet to be confirmed.