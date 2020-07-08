A WELL-KNOWN chain of cake shops, which has three stores in York, will not re-open one of them in its current location.
Patisserie Valerie, which has branches in Feasegate, Coppergate Walk and at the Designer Outlet will not be re-opening its Coppergate Centre shop.
A spokesperson for the Coppergate Centre said: “Patisserie Valerie’s lease in the Coppergate Centre ended during lockdown, and it has not been renewed.
"However, we do not expect the unit to be vacant for long, as we have had significant interest in this key location.”
Currently the other two branches remain temporarily closed
Last year The Press reported that Patisserie Valerie went in to administration with KPMG appointed as administrator.
KPMG said at the time it would continue to trade 121 out of 200 stores, but added that 70 cafes and concessions would close, resulting in a "significant number" of redundancies.
They confirmed "the closure of a number of loss-making outlets including 27 Patisserie Valerie stores and 19 Druckers stores", as well as 25 Patisserie Valerie concessions in Debenhams, Next and at motorway service areas around the country, with 920 redundancies.
David Costley-Wood, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said the remaining 122 outlets will continue to trade while the administrators seek a buyer for the business.