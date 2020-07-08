A TEENAGE girl was allegedly attacked by another girl in broad daylight in York city centre.
The assault happened near the bus stops close to Topshop, on Piccadilly, between 3pm and 4pm on June 30.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "The incident involved a 17-year-old girl being assaulted by another girl around the same age. During the assault, the victim sustained a bleeding nose and swelling to her face and jaw."
The force is asking for the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, it is appealing for information from members of the public who helped stop the assault occurring and assisted the victim.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 766 Ben Hepworth, or email benjamin.hepworth@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Quote the reference number 12200110774.
