NO more coronavirus cases or deaths have been reported in the York area - but four more cases have been confirmed in North Yorkshire.

NHS England said there had again been no further coronavirus-related deaths at the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust's hospitals, despite a further 42 such patient deaths at hospitals across England.

The total number of Covid-19 fatalities within the trust stands at 214, as it has been since the last death was recorded on June 20.

However, a further four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total number of cases so far to 2,521, a rate of 410.2 per 100,000 resident population.

One extra case has also been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking the total to 1,639, but the number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area has remained static, at 902.

All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases, which are respectively lab-confirmed by PHE and a collaborative effort from commercial partners and test people in the wider population.

Nationally, NHS England said the 42 patients who had died and tested positive for the coronavirus were aged between 22 and 100, and six of them, aged between 60 and 94, had no known underlying health conditions. The fatalities brought the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,969.

