A PARISH council has hit out at City of York Council - saying there has been a year-long delay in putting up signs in the village.

Nether Poppleton parish councillors criticised what they called a "farcical inefficiency" to put up signs to the village shops, which were requested in early 2019.

The councillors want to put up notices in Ebor Way, Riversvale Drive and Long Ridge Lane to direct visitors to the parade of shops of Allerton Drive.

Shop owners had requested signs at a meeting in March 2019 and the parish council wrote to City of York Council to ask for the signs, which they say were agreed to in May 2019.

But the signs have still not been installed.

Sean Barry, Nether Poppleton Parish Council chairman, said: "We are extremely frustrated by the inefficient work handling that has seen this take so long but with the pandemic this could now become business critical for many of the local shops.

"Allerton Drive has a fantastic array of shops including a butcher, card shop, hairdresser, general store and Post Office and a tea room.

"These are known and loved by locals but the signs would make visitors to the village aware of the shops and promote trade to small businesses and would of course help direct those who are searching for them."

He added: "I and my fellow parish councillors urge the City of York Council to get the signs put up as soon as possible so we can help these crucial local businesses."

The parish council requested three signs saying 'local shops' - but a spokesperson said that despite asking the city council for updates monthly since June 2019 they have not been able to get the signs.

They added that in November the city council told them there was a "backlog of work".

Parish councillors are encouraging residents and visitors to support the shops as businesses recover from the pandemic and lockdown.

The parade features independent stores including a newsagent, butchers, cafe, barbershop and a convenience store and branch of the Post Office.

City of York Council was approached for comment and hadn't replied at the time of going to press.