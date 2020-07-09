WITH reference to the new Archbishop of York saying Jesus was a black man (The Press, Tuesday July 7), Jesus was a Jew born in Bethlehem into a Jewish family and his skin would have been neither black nor white.
He was persecuted, not because of his skin colour, but by some of his own people, because he went round the country teaching about God’s love for everyone, no matter what colour of skin.
If everyone looked at others through the eyes of Jesus there would be no hatred, racism, wars, but sadly that does not happen.
Maureen Robinson,
Broadway, York
