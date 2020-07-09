NOTABLY in the latest weekly round of planning applications to the council some 12 trees are asked to be cut down with another being reduced by 50 per cent.
Requests are for trimming, pollarding, steam cleaning, pruning, crown reducing, crown lifting and other various tree works.
Can it be taken that if/when the council gives approval to these applications there is put in the permissions the ruling that no work is to be carried out before October when the bird-nesting season is ended.
Incidentally, at the moment I have a blackbird nesting in a rhododendron bush in my back garden.
R. Hutchinson,
Trustee, York Natural Environment Trust,
