THE brand set to build a hotel and restaurant at the former Banana Warehouse site in York has been revealed.
The venue would be operated under the Tribute brand – part of the Marriott portfolio.
And if planning permission for the scheme is agreed, work could start immediately on the site.
A spokesperson for management company Axcel Group said funding for the project has already been agreed.
And the construction phase would create 200 full-time jobs including apprenticeships – with 70 staff employed at the hotel when it is completed.
He said the company is “confident that the York hotel market will remain a strong driver for the local community” – adding that hotels will have a positive impact on the economy in difficult times.
He added: “Our scheme will also make a very important contribution to the much-needed regeneration of the Castle Gateway opportunity area – a neglected area within the city centre which is a strategic site identified by the council for mixed-use development.
“This is a rapidly changing area within the city centre.
“Our team have worked tremendously hard since October 2017 to deliver a scheme that has been supported by council design managers and meets the requirements of the increasing York tourism demand.”
The planning meeting takes place tomorrow, Thursday, at 10.30am.