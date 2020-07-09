A VILLAGE shop which has adapted its services during the coronavirus pandemic is encouraging people to support local businesses.

Terrington Village Stores and Tearoom, north of York, has continued to operate throughout the crisis to support the local community, as well as those living further afield.

Owner Samantha Gill said: “We had to adapt very quickly to the pandemic, as demand for supplies was quite overwhelming at first.

“We turned the tearoom into a packing area for our home deliveries as a lot of people were relying on us, and still are with our shop to door service.

“I think a lot of people have been amazed at what produce you can actually get from your local shop and how fresh everything is.

“We make as much as we can ourselves and this hasn’t stopped either. The home delivery side has worked really well and is something we are going to continue doing, along side our outdoor area opening again now so some of our regular tearoom visitors can see us.”

Sam added: “I’d like to think that people have realised how important it is to support local shops and businesses, and I hope they carry on supporting us in the future, as we’ve been there for them, let’s hope they are here for us.”

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton, who visited Terrington Stores last week, said: “It’s fantastic to see the wonderful innovation, service and contribution that small businesses like Samantha’s have made over the Covid crisis.

"This truly is a wonderful shop, stocking and delivering a huge range of produce, much of which is produced locally.”

The Press Love Local Business campaign is highlighting the work of local businesses, such as Terrington Stores, as they recover from the crisis.