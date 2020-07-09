TWO couples were among the first in York to tie the knot when York Register Office reopened after lockdown.

And a York-based photographer said it was “special” to be back at weddings again helping couples record their special day.

Alice Lodge is a natural, wedding and family photographer based in the city.

Over the course of last weekend, she photographed two weddings at York Register Office, which reopened its doors on Saturday.

The first of the weddings saw James and Samara Penistone say “I do”.

Alice said: “It was extra special as it was my first wedding since lockdown.”

The couple originally planned to have Alice photograph their big wedding at the Grange Hotel in York in April, but had to postpone their celebrations until next year.

Samara originates from Brazil, meaning her family could not attend. However, Alice captured the ceremony on video for the couple.

Alice said: “This was a first for me, but it worked. Getting creative in these difficult times is an exciting challenge.”

The second wedding which Alice photographed was on Sunday, between Jonathan and Fabienne Taylor, again at York Register Office.

Alice said: “It was so special to finally join them in York to photograph their beautiful, intimate wedding.

“After that we had time for pictures with their guests in Museum Gardens.”

Fabienne and Jonathan had originally planned their big day for April this year. They planned a ceremony at York Register Office and a reception with their family and friends at Hotel Du Vin in York.

Fabienne’s family were due to travel from the Ivory Coast to join the celebrations, but had to postpone their plans.

Information on Alice Lodge Photography can be found at: https://bit.ly/2BERuDE

Alice also writes a blog, which can be found on this web page.