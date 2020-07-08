A GIRL from York has made it through to the semi-finals of this year’s Miss England competition.

Jennifer Carless, 15, will feature in the virtual semi-finals which will be held on July 31.

Members of the public can watch the competition on a live stream for £7.99, where votes can also be placed. Jennifer’s voting number will be 32.

The youngster said: “As part of Miss England I have been promoting my campaign ‘Just the way you are’, which is all about embracing your natural beauty and being yourself.

“This has always been something I have noticed, that some people feel like they aren’t enough, but I want to change that to show people it’s okay to be the way you are.”

Jennifer has also been named as the as the Yorkshire ambassador for ‘World Against Single Use Plastic’, which looks to raise awareness about dangers of plastic.

Jennifer went on to say: “My aims as the ambassador is to go into schools and educate from the youngest ages.”

She is studying to be an orthopaedic veterinary surgeon and will be moving onto college in September.