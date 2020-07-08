A PIZZA oven and two bicycles were allegedly stolen after thieves broke into outbuildings and stables at two separate properties in a North Yorkshire village.
Selby Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Twitter that the incident happened overnight between 11pm on Monday and 10.15am on Tuesday in Fairburn, in the Selby district.
"Outbuildings and stables were broken into at two separate properties on Silver Street, Fairburn," the team tweeted.
"A pizza oven and two cycles have been stolen from the addresses."
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have any information or CCTV in relation to these incidents to get in touch on 101. Quote 12200115177.
It is urging residents to remain vigilant and review security of their outbuildings and "target harden" where possible, including security marking any tools or machinery.
Report any suspicious activity to North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999.
