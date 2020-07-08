POCKLINGTON Town Council is looking for two new councillors to fill vacant seats.
Councillors can co-opt two people or a by-election could be held if ten electors write to to the chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.
Under the provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020 and The Local Government and Police and Crime Commissioner (Coronavirus) (Postponement of Elections and Referendums) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020, the by-election would not currently take place and the vacancies would be held open until it can.
For information, contact the town clerk at The Old Courthouse, 37 George Street, Pocklington.