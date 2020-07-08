A POLICE investigation has been launched after a man was rescued from the roof of a burning North Yorkshire pub and taken to hospital yesterday (Tuesday) evening in a "critical condition."

Police were called to the Old Swan Inn on the High Street in Gargrave, near Skipton, at 5.25pm following concerns for the safety of a man aged in his 50s.

"Just before 6pm, police officers noticed a fire inside the pub and a man was seen on the roof of the building," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said.

A number of fire crews attended to deal with the blaze and the police tried to engage with the man in an effort to bring him to safety, the spokesperson added.

A few nearby properties were temporarily evacuated as a precaution and local residents were urged to close doors and windows due to thick black smoke spreading from the fire.

As a further safety measure, the A65 was also closed to traffic. It reopened at around 3.30am this morning.

Firefighters brought the man down from the roof of the pub shortly before 6.40pmm, the police spokesperson said.

"He was taken to hospital in a critical condition," they said.

They confirmed that a police investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A North Yorkshire fire service spokesperson said the incident remains open for a joint fire and police investigation later this morning.

Crews were still at the scene late last night to ensure the fire remained under control, with one crew remaining at the scene overnight. Northern Gas engineers have assisted with the operation.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the inquiry are asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Quote reference number 12200115385 when providing details.