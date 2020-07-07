EMERGENCY services are currently dealing with a fire at a North Yorkshire pub.
North Yorkshire Police said they are currently attending a fire incident at the Old Swan Inn at Gargrave, North Yorkshire.
It added that a man in his 50s has subsequently been taking to hospital. Meanwhile, nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and local residents urged to close windows & doors due to heavy smoke.
It said: "Diversions are in place. Please avoid the area.
"Motorists and pedestrians are urged to avoid the High Street area until further notice. We will keep you updated."
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "We've got a number of fire crews dealing with a fire at the Old Swan Inn on the High Street in Gargrave. Please avoid the area. We are likely to be at the scene for some time."
Theres a large fire in #Gargrave at the Old Swan Inn. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/Ijac5xjmL4— wow (@porcamicss) July 7, 2020