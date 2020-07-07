A MAN has been rescued from the roof of a burning North Yorkshire pub and taken to hospital.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said a number of fire crews was dealing with a fire at the Old Swan Inn on the High Street in Gargrave, near Skipton.
Theres a large fire in #Gargrave at the Old Swan Inn. Crazy! pic.twitter.com/Ijac5xjmL4— wow (@porcamicss) July 7, 2020
"Please avoid the area," it tweeted. "We are likely to be at the scene for some time. Man in 50s taken to hospital.
"Nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution and local residents urged to close windows and doors due to heavy smoke.
"Diversions are in place. Please avoid the area.
"Firefighters are now using breathing apparatus, hoses and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the flames."