A GARAGE which relocated just before the coronavirus crisis is making up for lost time by taking on new work and offering more support for motorists.

Gladstone Garage moved from Redeness Street in York, to open larger premises at Heritage Park, Outgang Lane in Osbaldwick, just before the UK-wide lockdown.

It reopened at its new site on May 11, and has been busy fitting protection screens for its sister company, York Car Taxis, and several other companies within York, alongside its usual full auto care and MOT services.

Collette Weldon, of Gladstone Garage, said bosses had been uncertain about how busy they would be after reopening, but added: “Business is booming.”

The team of four mechanics is led by new garage workshop and business manager, Bev Brown, who previously ran her own garage for 14 years in the North-East.

Bev said vehicle screen installations was a new strand for the business and had proved popular.

She is also planning to hold regular workshops to share basic vehicle maintenance tips, such as how to replace bulbs, check tyre pressure, oil levels and windscreen wipers.

Bev, whose family had a garage and haulage company while she was growing up, is a trained mechanic and a qualified welder and a former area manager for KwikFit.

“I am of the principle that if it doesn’t need it, it doesn’t get it. It is about being transparent; if you are not with your customers you are wasting your time.”

She said customers came in who were embarrassed to admit they did not know where to put screen wash or how to check their tyres.

“We are planning to do a workshop once a month on a Saturday for two to three hours,” said Bev, who also teaches adult learning and first aid. “People would pre-book. They will be on various different things, such as what to do in the event of an accident or breakdown, who to ring, is the car safe to leave?

“It is only a morning that I give up but that might save someone’s life or save someone from being stranded. It is for everyone who wants it.”

Details will be promoted on Gladstone Garage’s Facebook page.

Gladstone Garage has been trading for more than 30 years as an independent, family-run business, and was bought by the current owners in July 2018.

Gladstone is offering a 10 per cent discount to Blue Badge holders, armed services personnel and NHS staff, said Bev. The garage is also providing a collection and delivery service, including a check-list to show what has been disinfected on the return of a vehicle.

