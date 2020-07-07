AN independent York restaurant is abandoning its city centre base and going mobile.

The family-run Bistro Guy was set up at 40, Gillygate ten years ago, by local chef Guy Whapples, but now Guy plans to stop serving from the end of this month and instead he's taking the business on the road.

In a post on Facebook he said: "The rent contract finished in March and I feel with the current climate its not the right time to be entering into another long rent contract. I would be lying if we said it had not been a roller coaster ride for last ten years with putting on music nights, theme nights, and bistro nights from Japanese fusion taster evenings to woodfire pizza and craft beer nights.

"I really have enjoyed meeting many wonderful people that have supported Bistro Guy with many of them becoming regulars and friends.

"A big thanks you to everyone that has visited Bistro Guy over the years and supported us because without your support would not have had a business and given employment to so many young people over the years."

Throughout lockdown the restaurant, which backs on to the city walls, has been serving up takeaway woodfired pizzas on Friday and Saturday nights for collection at the bistro and this will continue until July 31.

After that the team will take their woodfire pizza trailer on the road catering for private events and they are looking to visit towns and villages that would appreciate a stop-off once a month.

Anyone looking to get in touch should email info@bistroguy.co.uk.