THE latest figures from Public Health England show that there has been one further case of Covid-19 recorded in the York area in the last 24 hours.
The figures show that there are now 902 confirmed cases in the City of York Council area.
The North Yorkshire County Council area has also seen an increase of one case, with the total now standing at 2,517.
While the East Riding of Yorkshire area has seen no further cases recorded as the total remains at 1,638.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.
The total number of confirmed cases in the UK stands at 286,349, with 44,391 of these sadly resulting in a death.