A POPULAR riverside footpath is to be closed from mid-September for flood barrier work to take place.

The Environment Agency has already begun work to raise the embankment on the field behind St Peter’s and St Olave’s schools.

But from mid-September the path along the River Ouse - directly next to Almery Terrace after Scarborough Bridge - will be closed until November for work to take place.

This is for construction work on the raised embankment that begins at the end of Almery Terrace and for better flood gates and glass panels to be installed in front of the houses.

The route will be shut between 8am and 5pm - however the closures will not be every day and people will need to check signs and social media for updates.

The scheme aims to provide better protection from flooding for 134 homes.

David Morrey, project manager for the Environment Agency, said: “We understand that this will be an inconvenience to people who use the riverside path, but this is essential flood defence work to better protect homes from something that can have a devastating impact on people’s lives.”

The steps between Almery Terrace and the riverside path will be closed while the height of the wall beside the route is raised and work on Network Rail land takes place.

The steps are expected to be shut from mid-August to late September.

And the footpath from the end of Westminster Road to the river is also expected to close from the end of August while the embankment in the field is extended.

It is hoped the flood defence works will be finished by the end of the year.

The area already has defences, including flood walls in the gardens of homes on Almery Terrace - but these may be too low to face future floodwaters according to the Environment Agency.

In response the organisation is raising the height of the walls with glass panels - so light is not blocked - and raising the height of the embankment in the field and extending it through to St Peter’s School playing field.

Email yorkfloodplan@environment-agency.gov.uk for more information or follow @EnvAgencyYNE for updates on the closure plans.