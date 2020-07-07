YORK Museums Trust hopes it will be able to receive a cash boost after the government's announcement of a £1.57 billion support package for the arts.
Theatres, along with museums, galleries, music venues, independent cinemas and heritage sites, will be eligible for emergency grants and loans.
A spokesperson for the trust, which manages York Castle Museum, Yorkshire Museum Gardens and York Art Gallery, said it welcomes this "vital" financial support for cultural, arts and heritage institutions and "looks forward to seeing details about how to apply."
The spokesperson added that the funding announcement comes at at an "extremely difficult time" for museums and galleries as it tries to balance the financial losses it has already incurred with its plans to reopen in a way that ensures a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.
On Monday, York Theatre Royal, Grand Opera House and Joseph Rowntree Theatre were among the local venues that welcomed the announcement, as reported by The Press.