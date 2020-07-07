A FANCY restaurant in the heart of York has set a date to re-open complete with a 'summer garden'.
When The Ivy in St Helen's Square reopens next Wednesday (July 15), new measures will include thermal cameras for temperature readings, and professional deep cleaning and disinfesting every day.
On their website, the restaurant says: "We can’t wait to welcome you back to the restaurant for you to enjoy with friends and family, offering a beautiful yet safe destination for everyone.
"While we’re excited to be re-opening, our number one commitment remains the welfare of our guests and employees as we take these first steps together. We want you to have an amazing time and we want to help you do this with confidence."
The Ivy first threw open its doors in York in December 2017 with a 120-cover restaurant featuring York-related images on the walls, including historic lithographs of landmarks such as the Minster and Micklegate Bar, a marble top bar, pendant lighting and leather banquettes.
At the time it created 124 jobs, including no fewer than 55 chefs, with head chef Steve Scoullar returning to the city where he developed a sound grounding for his culinary expertise at York College.
The Ivy brand was first made famous in London’s West End for attracting star names from Michael Winner to Joan Collins.
The restaurant is taking online bookings now.