CONSTRUCTION is continuing on a new £15 million dementia care home in North Yorkshire.

The Harrogate facility by Vida Healthcare is expected to open in summer 2021.

The home will house 100 residents in eight houses with en-suite bedrooms and communal areas such as a newsagent, coffee shop, private cinema and sensory gardens.

Caddick Construction is leading on the build and has installed the foundations, completed the internal block work and external brickwork, the retaining wall between the lower ground and ground floor, and the steelwork for the central core.

The reinforced concrete beams are also in place.

Although the build has experienced challenges due to COVID-19 with a current delay of three weeks, Vida Healthcare and the Caddick team have worked together to ensure progress can continue safely.

Full PPE has been provided across the site, with temperature testing stations and full signage, and social distancing measures in place.

James Rycroft, managing director at Vida Healthcare, said: “Over the last decade we’ve designed buildings around the needs of our residents and we’ve seen first-hand the positive impact that good design can have on people’s lives.

"The health and wellbeing of our residents and staff has always been our first priority and through the COVID crisis we’ve invested in a range of measures to ensure our community is safeguarded from this and any other health crises we might experience.

“Vida Court is a culmination of everything we’ve learned over the years and our trademark features will be included, such as the self sufficient houses, to enable us to offer care for residents who are at different stages with their dementia. I’ve enjoyed collaborating with Caddick and our other providers to ensure everything runs smoothly and we can open Vida Court on time.”

The next stages of the construction are already on track with the external brickwork and concrete floor slabs currently being installed.