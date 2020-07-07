THE latest figures from NHS England show that there have been no further coronavirus related deaths recorded in the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since the last death was recorded on June 20.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further five deaths in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 36 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,940.
Patients were aged between 53 and 98 years old. Two patients, aged 83 and 85, had no known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.
